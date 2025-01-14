Why Brewers Should Go All-In On 2025 Season By Signing Dodgers Star
The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games last year and have a pretty similar team heading into 2025.
There have been some key losses, don't get me wrong. Losing Devin Williams and Willy Adames hurts, but the Brewers added Nestor Corter and Caleb Durbin and could replace the star closer with Trevor Megill.
Adames' production won't be easy to replace, but the Brewers have time left to add another piece for the infield and a healthy season from Christian Yelich could at least help mitigate the loss of Adames. Milwaukee has a great, young roster and should invest in this team.
The Brewers won 93 games last season and could be even better with the right move. That should be signing former St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers star Jack Flaherty.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon recently reported that he could be open to a short-term deal which should get Milwaukee involved.
"At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal and Sammon said. Spring training camps open in less than a month. A free agent such as Flaherty or Santander probably would not settle for a shorter deal before exhausting other alternatives."
Flaherty is just 29 years old and had a 3.17 ERA last year in 28 starts. He joined the Dodgers at the trade deadline and was nails down the stretch. He even started Game 1 of the World Series. He would be expensive, but now a short-term deal seems to be on the table. The Brewers should do that because they have real chance of being one of the best teams in the National League in 2025 and wouldn't sacrifice long-term payroll flexibility.
A rotation featuring Flaherty, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Cortes, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale could be very good.
