Why Brewers Should Pursue 3x Cy Young To Replace Departed Hurlers For 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers impressive 2025 season came to an end on Friday night when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They will now re-evaluate for 2026.
The Brewers should be the favorites to win the NL Central again after winning 97 games this season, but they have some issues that need to be addressed over the winter.
Two starters, Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana have mutual options for 2026, and rarely do both parties agree to exercise those options. As such, the Brewers will need to search for starting pitching this offseason, and there are options aplenty in free agency.
Brewers Should Pursue 3x Cy Young To Boost Rotation
Among the impending free agents is right-hander Justin Verlander, who pitched the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants. With Quintana and Woodruff possibly gone, it might make sense for the Brewers to target Verlander and give him a one-year contract for 2026.
The soon-to-be 43-year-old went 4-11, but pitched to a respectable 3.85 ERA over 29 starts and struck out 137 batters over 152 innings of work. There is also some uncertainty surrounding Freddy Peralta and whether or not the Brewers will trade him, so if they do trade him away on top of losing Woodruff and Quintana, signing Verlander would make sense.
At this point in his career, signing him won't break the bank, and he'll only be signing one-year contracts. The Brewers are a smaller-market team that doesn't always spend in free agency, but for just one-year, the former Cy Young winner would make sense.
They would be gaining a veteran presence in a young rotation that could mentor some of the younger arms and be a leader in the clubhouse as they try to get back on track after losing the NLCS.
He is a proven postseason pitcher as well, having won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros and reaching the Fall Classic twice with the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee needs that experience if they want to make another deep postseason run and reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.
Verlander could give them just what they need and not force them to break the bank in terms of signing a contract. It will be interesting to see how the Brewers handle the free agent market.
