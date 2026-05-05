Brewers 24-Year-Old Pitcher Already Emerging as Top Young Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers made the tough decision to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets before the season started. Peralta's contract is set to run out at the end of the season, so the Brewers traded him before they lost him in free agency.

But they still have an ace after losing Peralta.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently highlighted Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski as one of the top young aces in the game this season.

"Misiorowski, 24, arrived on the MLB scene in dominating fashion, making the National League All-Star team after just five appearances last year," Bowden wrote. "However, he dealt with injuries and regression in the second half, and it wasn’t clear exactly what we were going to get from the young fireballer this season. With Peralta’s trade to the Mets and Brandon Woodruff’s shoulder not back to form, Misiorowski got the nod to be their Opening Day starter, and he has more than lived up to the assignment.

Jacob Misiorowski already looks like an ace for the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 25, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Misiorowski is in the 99th percentile in fastball velocity and extension down the mound, which is a deadly combination. However, it’s his secondary pitches that have been even more impressive, as opponents have struggled to even make contact against his wipeout slider and his curveball. His command can still come and go at times, but he’s walking fewer batters this season and is a threat to throw a no-hitter each time he’s out there."

Misiorowski has been incredible this season. He's still running a walk rate near 10 percent, but that hasn't mattered much because his whiff rate, strikeout rate, wOBA allowed, and zone contact rate have all been near the top of the league.

To put this in simpler terms, Misiorowski is incredible at avoiding bats. That's why, even with a high walk rate, he's able to dominate. His fastball averages over 99 miles per hour, while his slider averages nearly 95 miles per hour.

As a result, he holds a 2.84 ERA in 38 innings this season. Across those 38 innings, he has 15 walks and 59 strikeouts. His zone contact rate is down nearly 10 percent, which indicates that he can induce whiffs with pitches in the zone better than he did last season. His overall whiff rate has also increased 10 percent.

Misiorowski is quickly emerging as one of the best young arms in the game this season.