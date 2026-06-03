Brewers’ 28-Game Surge Has Completely Changed Their 2026 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers have certainly turned their season around, to say the least.

Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta away this past offseason and naturally, that led the baseball world to project that the 2026 season would be the one that the club's hot streak in the National League Central ended. The Brewers entered the season with three straight National League Central titles under their belt, but had a slow start to the season due to injuries. With Peralta out the door and then the club struggling, this only added more fuel to the fire.

But the second the club got healthier, their fortunes changed. The starting rotation has carried the load for the Brewers so far this season, especially Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. Misiorowski entered the day on Tuesday with a 6-2 record, 1.65 ERA and a 108-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 71 innings pitched. Harrison entered the day on Tuesday with a 6-1 record, 1.57 ERA and a 61-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched. Harrison chipped in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants and struck out 12 batters while allowing just one run.

The Brewers Have Been On A Heater

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has figured it out and entered play on Tuesday with a ridiculous 21-7 record over its last 28 games. That's not all, though. OptaSTATS pointed out that the Brewers have 284 strikeouts and just 13 homers allowed over their last 28 games, which is the best mark in baseball.

"The Brewers over their last 28 games: 21-7 record, 284 pitching strikeouts, 13 HR allowed. No other MLB team has had as many wins and strikeouts while allowing as few home runs over a 28-game span."

The @Brewers over their last 28 games:



21-7 record

284 pitching strikeouts

13 HR allowed



No other MLB team has had as many wins and strikeouts while allowing as few home runs over a 28-game span. pic.twitter.com/uI0OpLg5Qo — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 2, 2026

When this stretch began, the Brewers were 15-14 on the season on April 29. Now, the Brewers entered the day on Tuesday with a 36-21 record and comfortably in first place in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals entered the day on Tuesday in second place in the division and 5 1/2 games back. If the Brewers can keep up this level of play, they are going to run away with the division and eventually catch the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League.

Milwaukee is a juggernaut, despite not having the payroll of teams, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or the Philadelphia Phillies. This is a club that just plays good baseball and we're seeing that right now.