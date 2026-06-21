Brewers' Aaron Ashby Loses Incredible Streak on Unlucky Walk-Off Shot

Looking at the pitching wins column of the Major League Baseball stats page is still a trip.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby entered play with 10 wins, one more than anyone else in the sport. Just behind him were three starters, including National League Cy Young Award candidate Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies, who got his ninth win on Saturday.

But while Ashby retained that lead as of Sunday, he saw his incredible streak come to an end in Atlanta on a tough Saturday night for the Brew Crew.

Ashby takes first loss since last September

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Not only did Ashby not appear likely to take his first loss when he entered Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. but he was looking to nail down his first save. Instead, he dropped to 0-for-3 in save attempts when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies chipped an opposite-field walk-off two-run home run just over the right-field wall.

“I saw the pitch," Ashby said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "We wanted to go away there. We could have gone farther. It’s tough. I wanted to capitalize on those opportunities, and that’s twice now where I feel like I haven’t done that.”

It was Ashby's first loss since Sept. 9 of last season. He'd won 12 straight decisions in the time since.

It's never fun to give up a walk-off, but Ashby got victimized in a sense. That Albies shot wouldn't have been a home run in 10 major league ballparks, and it didn't leave his bat hard enough to qualify as a "hard hit" ball in Baseball Savant's official metrics.

At 94.4 mph of exit velocity with a 36-degree launch angle, Albies' 339 footer had an expected batting average of .090. Ashby, who some could argue was the beneficiary of good luck for most of the season, certainly came out on the wrong end of things.

The tying run was only on base because of a Matt Olson bloop single, which left the bat at 68.9 mph.

Ashby still has a 3.18 ERA on the season and will continue to play a key role in the Milwaukee bullpen. But perhaps Saturday was an example of water finding its level, showing the statistical improbability of him continuing to lead the league in wins all year.