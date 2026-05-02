Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski Leaves Game With Injury Amid No-Hitter

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals on Friday night, but after a pitch to Nationals star outfielder James Wood in the sixth inning, Misiorowski signaled for the trainer. After a discussion with the trainer and manager Pat Murphy, Misiorowski left the game while Aaron Ashby was brought in from the bullpen to replace the injured righty.

Misiorowski ended the game with 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball. He walked two batters and struck out eight as he threw 85 pitches and 58 strikes. His fastball sat over 100 miles per hour as it was clearly the best outing of his young season. The righty tossed first pitch strikes to 14 of the 18 batters he faced.

It's hard to tell what the injury was, but it didn't seem like he was favoring his throwing arm, which is always a good sign. The Brewers would be fortunate to avoid any kind of arm injury. The broadcast speculated it could have been a cramp or a lower-body injury. Shortly after leaving the game, the Brewers announced that it was a right hamstring cramp for the righty.

Brewers can't afford to lose Jacob Misiorowski to an injury

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Brewers have battled a lot of injuries early this season. Jackson Chourio and Quinn Priester haven't debuted this year, as they've continued to work back from injuries. Christian Yelich was injured earlier in the season, too. Andrew Vaughn barely played for Milwaukee this year before suffering an injury that's left him on the bench ever since.

Earlier this week, Brandon Woodruff's velocity was way down, and he left the game, too. He's reported feeling like his arm was dead, which is another concern for the Brewers.

Misiorowski has looked like a true ace for the Brewers early this season. He's been the best pitcher on the team, and it hasn't been relatively close. The Brewers are beginning to fall behind in the NL Central a little bit this season, which means they need to get healthy if they want to stay competitive in the most competitive division in the league. Hopefully for the Brewers, Misiorowski can avoid a stint on the injured list.