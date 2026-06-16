Brewers All-Star Voting Results Are Bad Look for Milwaukee Fans

We get it. The Milwaukee Brewers aren't a big-market team. But that's not enough of an excuse.

On Monday, the first round of All-Star Game voting results for position players came out. The game takes place in Philadelphia this summer on July 14, so there's a bit less than a month to go until the rosters are named.

The Brewers didn't have the leader in voting at any of the positions, which was arguably a miss on the fans' part. And overall, the results show that Milwaukee's royal rooters either aren't making their voices heard enough, or there aren't enough of them overall to make a difference.

Which Brewers are getting snubbed?

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the ninth inning at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The egregious miss is Brice Turang not being first or even second among second basemen. He's got the second-most fWAR at the position behind JJ Wetherholt, and the second-best OPS behind Brandon Lowe. Based on stats plus track record, he should be in the lead, and Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott definitely shouldn't have more votes than he does.

William Contreras should probably be higher than second among catchers as well, as only Colorado Rockies backstop Hunter Goodman has more fWAR in the National League at the position. Drake Baldwin has been great for the Atlanta Braves, but he also missed a month on the injured list.

First National League All-Star ballot update pic.twitter.com/dY4pRob98q — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2026

If there's one consolation, it's that fireballing starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski seems like the obvious frontrunner to get the start on the mound. Misiorowski's inclusion in the All-Star Game last year was

All-Star pitching staffs are voted on by players around the league and the commissioner's office, while the manager of the defending league champion names the starting pitcher. In this case, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would have to name Misiorowski as the starter.

Phillies fans are showing out, which is to be expected because they're a big-market team hosting the game. Braves fans are doing the same, because their team is playing well above expectations.

But guess what? The Brewers are having a great year too, and Milwaukee fans and neutral observers alike should be rewarding their players more than they are.