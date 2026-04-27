Brewers’ Brice Turang Putting Himself in Extension Conversation

The Milwaukee Brewers have already made headlines across the league with one long-term contract extension in the books. Could another be on the way?

Milwaukee surprised the baseball world a bit by handing No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt an eight-year, $50.75 million extension without setting foot on a big league diamond. He still has not, as of writing. Pratt has played in 20 games down with Triple-A Nashville and is slashing .205/.326/.282 with one homer, seven RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

At some point, Pratt will play a role with the big league club. Clearly, he's a part of the club's long-term plans. Another guy who should be a part of the club's long-term plans and has already had success in the majors is Gold Glove Award-winning second baseman Brice Turang.

The Brewers Second Baseman Is A Star

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Turang has been excellent for Milwaukee so far this season and is slashing .258/.391/.462 with four homers, 18 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 21 walks, five doubles and his typical elite defense in 25 games played. He's a big reason why the Brewers have been able to get through this early part of the season in which the club has dealt with injuries, including Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn.

Turang is a legit star and is under team control through the 2029 season. If the Brewers are already thinking ahead, Turang is someone the club should consider an extension with. One thing that stands out as well is that The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned him among a handful of young guys around the league who are "strong" candidates to land new deals.

"Brice Turang, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers, Age: 26," Bowden wrote. "Turang is arguably the best all-around second baseman in the sport. He’s already a Gold Glove defender with special range to both sides, with soft hands and quick feet. He can turn the double play with the best of them. Offensively, Turang is really coming into his own, with elite plate discipline, as well as above-average power and speed."

The Brewers struck gold with Turang. He's among the best defensive players in the league, he's a menace on the base paths, he's a leader in the clubhouse, and his bat has taken a significant step forward over the last two seasons. Turang embodies Milwaukee's gritty style of play and would be a perfect veteran to keep in this core for the foreseeable future.