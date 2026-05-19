Brewers' Caleb Durbin Trade Is Looking Better and Better by the Day

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, it has already been talked about a lot how the Milwaukee Brewers seemingly fleeced the Boston Red Sox once again in the trade market.

Milwaukee sent Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox in a deal centered around Kyle Harrison. These are the two guys who have been talked about the most. Harrison has a 2.09 ERA in eight starts across 38 2/3 innings of work. Durbin is slashing .165/.247/.245 in 43 games played for Boston and hasn't been in the lineup over the last two games.

While this is the case, there was more to the deal than just Durbin and Harrison. Boston got Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick. The Brewers got speedster David Hamilton and left-handed hurler Shane Drohan.

At the time, Drohan hadn't made his big league debut yet but that has changed.

Shane Drohan Has Been Excellent For The Brewers

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Drohan has made eight appearances with the Brewers so far this season and has become an integral piece for this bullpen. Drohan has a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings of work to go along with a 20-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

His performance on Monday night is a perfect example of what he can do for this team. Drohan has plenty of starting experience under his belt. He shot his way up through the minors mainly as a starter. He has made one start for the Brewers this season as well. But he has been used mainly as a long reliever for Milwaukee so far this season. On Monday, he was excellent against the Chicago Cubs. Brandon Sproat got the start and went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs.

Drohan came in relief and earned the win while pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the Brewers' bullpen. He struck out five batters while allowing just four base hits. This was his third time this season pitching four innings or more in relief. In those three outings, he has pitched 12 1/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs. He has another outing this season in which he pitched three shutout innings of relief as well. All in all, Drohan has quickly gone from a trade throw-in, to a key piece of one of the best bullpens in baseball.

Right now, the Brewers are sixth in baseball with a 3.28 bullpen ERA and Drohan has helped with that.