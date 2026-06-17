Brewers Close to Receiving Major Boost From 2-Time All-Star

Before the season, it looked as though Brandon Woodruff might need to be the Milwaukee Brewers' ace. They've got that role covered, but the veteran can still provide a serious lift.

Woodruff only made six starts before heading to the injured list at the end of April with complaints of a "dead arm" and obvious diminished velocity. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison have been on rocketship trajectories since that injury, but Woodruff looks ready to rejoin the fray as a valuable No. 3.

On Tuesday, Woodruff made his second rehab start, pitching for High-A Wisconsin in Davenport, Iowa against the Kansas City Royals' affiliate. It was a smashing success, and now there seems to be a chance that Woodruff's next outing could come in the majors.

Woodruff's positive rehab outing raises questions

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the field after an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Woodruff made it through 5 1/3 innings on 82 pitches, allowing three earned runs and striking out six batters. It's hardly a concern that he had one rough inning (the fifth, with two hits, a walk, and two runs in) when he hit his target pitch limit for the evening and made it into the sixth.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Woodruff and the Brewers will likely discuss next steps on Wednesday. Does he need another rehab start, or could he pitch for Milwaukee early next week against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds?

As the highest-paid pitcher the Brewers have ever had for a single season, one might think Woodruff's return came with high stakes. But Misiorowski and Harrison have done their best to diminish those stakes, which opens up a world of fun possibilities for this rotation at its peak.

What if Woodruff comes back and is close to his peak form? The two-time All-Star has pitched to an ERA under four every season since 2018, so the only times he hasn't been helpful to this Brewers team have been his elongated stints on the IL.

Having Woodruff healthy for the playoffs, which he hasn't been since 2021, is really all that matters right now. It will be intriguing to follow when his next start comes, but a delay now is worth increasing the odds that he'll be set up for success in October.