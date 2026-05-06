Brewers Co-Leader in Home Runs Quickly Lands in Trade Rumor Mill

Even if moves don't happen for a couple more months, May feels like the time every year when trade rumors start to kick up.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, this season will be a fascinating one to watch from a trade perspective. We know the Brewers are rarely afraid to trade players who are about to hit free agency, but without too many obvious stars in that category this year, we're forced to wonder if any key role players will be on the move.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller jump-started the rumor mill by naming the "most likely" Brewers trade candidate: first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers, who performed admirably in the starting role while Andrew Vaughn spent the first six weeks of the regular season on the injured list.

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Is Bauers on the trade block this summer?

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) tosses to first base on a ground ball by Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The logic behind Miller's claim that Bauers was likely to be dealt was that there wasn't room in the timeshare to get him the at-bats he deserved against right-handed pitching, which is pretty fair, considering Vaughn is the clear-cut starter despite batting right-handed himself.

"Both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn just came back from the IL on Monday, and the hope is that Christian Yelich won't be terribly far behind them," wrote Miller.

"At that point, Bauers—who had started the vast majority of games at first base during Vaughn's absence—becomes the odd man out, but a respectable left-handed bat to put on the trade block. He has an .872 OPS with five home runs against righties thus far this season."

It's truly an interesting discussion, because Bauers has proven to be a useful bat to have lying around, both in situations where an injury necessitates his inclusion in the everyday lineup, and as a pinch-hitter/spot starter against righties.

Could things change? Absolutely. Vaughn could get hurt again, or Bauers could work his way into getting more playing time if he excels and Vaughn struggles. Remember, before Vaughn was traded to the Brewers last season, he had been demoted to Triple-A because he was one of the worst hitters in the league.

But if we get to July and Bauers is still firmly in a backup role, it becomes a very interesting discussion as to whether he gets dealt before hitting free agency.