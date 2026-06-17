Brewers Could Soon Have Answers on Quinn Priester After Doctor Visit

The Milwaukee Brewers are waiting on more information right now about 25-year-old starter Quinn Priester.

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Priester had a follow-up visit with thoracic surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl to determine next steps in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome.

"Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester has a follow-up visit today with the thoracic surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl to re-establish a plan of care," McCalvy wrote.

Now, any time you see the word "surgeon," there is a bit of a concern there. If Priester were to require surgery to correct his thoracic outlet syndrome, it would very likely end his season because it would involve the removal of a rib to relieve pressure on blood vessels or nerves in the area between the neck and shoulder. Last year, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had to undergo surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended his season in August.

The Brewers Hurler Had A Follow-Up Visit On Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Priester does end up needing to undergo surgery to help fix his thoracic outlet syndrome, Wheeler would be the poster boy of hope for him and the franchise. It is a very difficult injury and it's hard to fully bounce back quickly. Wheeler didn't make his first start this season until April 25, but he has been excellent since. Wheeler has made 10 starts for the Phillies this season and has a 6-1 record and a 2.01 ERA to go along with a 62-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

As of right now, the Brewers haven't announced the next steps for Priester. To this point, it has been shared over and over that it wasn't expected that Priester needed to undergo surgery. But his recovery has been anything but smooth. He's made eight minor league rehab starts this season and had a 15.75 ERA down in the minors. Clearly, something wasn't working in the rehab. In a perfect world, he won't have to undergo a different surgery and simply will just have to rest a bit longer. As more information is provided by the team, it will be shared here.

With Priester meeting with the surgeon on Tuesday, it shouldn't be long before we know more about what's going on right now with the young righty. He was amazing for the Brewers last season with the 3.32 ERA in 29 appearances. If he needs to miss a significant amount of time, Milwaukee will need to look to add.