Brewers Cut Veteran Pitcher Despite 2.25 Triple-A ERA

The Milwaukee Brewers made a change down in the minors on Tuesday.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Milwaukee has released veteran right-handed hurler Jacob Waguespack.

"The Brewers have released RHP Jacob Waguespack, who made 11 appearances in Class AAA and had a 2.25 ERA," Hogg reported.

Waguespack signed with Milwaukee as a free agent this past offseason on a minor league deal in January. Before his release on Tuesday, he made 11 appearances down in Triple-A and had a 2.25 ERA and a 23-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 innings pitched.

The Brewers Cut Jacob Waguespack

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Waguespack poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Brewers fans never got a chance to see Waguespack in the majors, he does have experience in the big leagues already. He began his professional career down in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system back in 2015 and worked his way through the system. He never made it to the majors as a member of the Phillies, though. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 and then made his big league debut with the organization in 2019. Overall, he made 27 appearances with the Blue Jays across the 2019 and 2020 seasons and had a 5.08 ERA.

He spent the 2021 season down in the minors and then left Major League Baseball to play for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball. In Japan, he had a 4.02 ERA in 63 total appearances across two seasons.

Waguespack came back to the United States on a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 and made it back to the big leagues for four games and had a 5.40 ERA. He hasn't been in the majors since. In 2025, he had stints with the Rays and the Phillies down in the minors before signing with the Brewers this past offseason. Now, he's heading back to the open market despite a very solid start to the season down in Triple-A. While things didn't work out in Milwaukee, hopefully he did enough to warrant another team giving him a look.

For Milwaukee, this isn't a move that is going to impact that club at the big league level. But it does take another potential depth option with big league experience out of the picture for the organization. Fortunately, the Brewers are pretty set from a pitching perspective right now. You can never have too many good relievers, but the Brewers are in a good spot.