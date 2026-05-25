Brewers Double Down on Rookie Starter Brandon Sproat's Role

The Milwaukee Brewers are not making a change in the starting rotation when it comes to Brandon Sproat.

Sproat got the start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed three earned runs across four innings of work. The 25-year-old allowed four base hits and walked four, while striking out seven batters.

The young flamethrower has now pitched in 10 games this season and hasn't pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in a game just once and that was on April 16 against the Toronto Blue Jays. While Sproat didn't have a great outing on Sunday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made it clear that he isn't losing his spot in the rotation, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers Aren't Making A Change

May 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Pat Murphy reaffirmed the Brewers commitment to keeping Brandon Sproat in the rotation moving forward," Hogg wrote on X.

“He’s so good when he’s good. In no way, shape or form I think are considering getting him out of there. Conversely... This guy’s got a chance to be a high-end starter.”

This is absolutely the right call. Right now, the Brewers are missing both Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester. Overall, the Brewers have still been one of the best overall teams in baseball from a pitching perspective. The rotation currently has Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, and Logan Henderson in it along with Sproat. Other hurlers have gotten into the mix, like Chad Patrick and Robert Gasser, among others.

With the rotation not at full strength, there's no reason to even think about taking Sproat out of the rotation. Milwaukee has had plenty of success so far this season, and Sproat has massive upside. Let's not forget that he has just 14 total big league appearances under his belt. He made his big league debut last season with the New York Mets and made four starts. Now, he has pitched in 10 games for the Brewers so far on the season. He's just going to get better and getting experience under his belt against big league hitters is how he's going to take that next step.

There's no denying the fact that the stuff is there. Sproat has an elite fastball and is just scratching the surface of what he can be. If Murphy is going to be go out and publicly back him like this, that's enough for fans to be excited.