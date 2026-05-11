Brewers Fans Have to Love Aaron Judge's Wishful Thinking on Brice Turang

The Milwaukee Brewers' first sweep of the New York Yankees since 1989 ended in glorious fashion.

On Sunday, the Brewers had two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth inning, facing extra innings against a Yankees lineup that had the top of the order -- including Ben Rice and Aaron Judge -- due up in the top of the 10th inning.

Then, Brice Turang launched a home run to dead center field against Yankees closer David Bednar to send American Family Field into a frenzy. It was the type of heroic moment even Judge couldn't help but appreciate, even on the losing end of the equation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Judge spends weekend complimenting Turang

May 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) and second baseman Brice Turang (2) watch New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) (not pictured) during batting practice before their game at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Judge and Turang were teammates for Team USA during March's World Baseball Classic, and before Turang caused the damage he did on Sunday, the captain of both the Yankees and Team USA was singing his praises.

“He was hitting the ball farther than me in BP," Judge said on Saturday, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It was really impressive. He's one of a kind, man. I wish we had him on this team.”

Then, after Turang sent the Yankees home defeated on Sunday, Judge seemed unsurprised that Turang came up huge in a spot where the Brewers needed him.

“He's one of my favorite players to watch in the game right now,” Judge said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “At the plate, when we were playing for Team USA. I wanted him up with guys on base, in a big situation, because he always came through for us.”

Turang's evolution into a fully-fledged superstar has been a joy to watch for Brewers fans over the last 3 1/2 years, and having the best hitter on the planet acknowledge his superstar status is about as validating as any compliment could be.

And while the Yankees are certainly known for bringing superstars like Turang to the team, Brewers fans should at least be able to relax for another three years, until the former first-rounder enters his walk year in 2029.