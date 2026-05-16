Brewers Get Clear Sign Christian Yelich’s Gaining Momentum for Return

The Milwaukee Brewers could have one of their biggest stars back as soon as Sunday if all goes well.

Milwaukee got three-time All-Star Christian Yelich back into the lineup after a month on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. He returned on May 12. He hasn't been in the lineup since, though, because he has been dealing with back pain. Fortunately, it appears as though the worst part of it is over. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Yelich will go through a full workout on Saturday and the "hope" is that he will be available on Sunday.

"Christian Yelich continues to improve and will do a full pregame workout today with the Brewers. Hope is he’ll be available in the series finale tomorrow," McCalvy wrote.

Christian Yelich Is Trending In The Right Direction For Milwaukee

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Yelich has played in 16 games so far this season and has slashed .291/.350/.418 with a .768 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs and two doubles. The Brewers are 7-3 over their last 10 games and have a 25-17 record. If Yelich can return on Sunday — and stick around for the long run — the Brewers are going to arguably be the biggest threat in the National League to the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers already have the pitching. Milwaukee has the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.32. In the last 15 days, the Brewers have had the second-best team ERA in the league at 2.39. The pitching is there to take down anyone. In fact, the Brewers have still consistently won, despite the fewest homers in the league with just 27. The Boston Red Sox — who are having a brutal season — have the second-fewest homers with 32. The Red Sox are 18-26, in comparison to the Brewers' 25-17 record.

Imagine what this club can be with its best home run hitter back? Last year, Yelich bashed 29 long balls and drove in 103 runs. Just having that back in the lineup will make the club more dangerous. Even if he doesn't go out and club 30 homers, he has the power to hit one out any time he steps up to the plate. That is a weapon in itself.

The Brewers are already very good. They are about to get even better. He's not fully out of the woods yet. But the positive signs are there.