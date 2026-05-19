Brewers Have Become Cubs' Shota Imanaga's Boogeyman

Any time the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs get together, it makes for a fun series, especially if Milwaukee comes out on top.

Milwaukee and Chicago faced off on Monday night to kick off a three-game series on the road at Wrigley Field. The series certainly started off in Milwaukee's favor. The Brewers sent Brandon Sproat to the mound against Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga and came out on top, 9-3. Milwaukee and Chicago will have another fun pitching matchup on Tuesday night with Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers set to face off against Ben Brown of the Cubs.

The Brewers Have Had Shota Imanaga's Number

May 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Before Tuesday night's contest gets here, let's take another look back at Monday night's win. This isn't the first time the Brewers got the best of Imanaga. Before his start against the Brewers on Monday, Imanaga had a 2.32 ERA on the season in 54 1/3 innings pitched. That didn't matter, though. The Brewers put up eight earned runs and nine runs total against the Cubs ace in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Now, his ERA on the season is up to 3.38 in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

Overall, Imanaga has a 3.38 ERA in his career across 64 starts over the last three seasons. He has been awesome, except for when he has faced the Brewers. So far, he has five starts under his belt in his career against the Brewers. Over that stretch, he has allowed 22 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings pitched. That's a brutal 7.52 ERA.

For a pitcher as good as Imanaga is, it's a bit surprising to see him not only struggle, but to get beaten by the Brewers pretty much every time he has faced them. It's good for Milwaukee. The Brewers and Cubs are going to see a lot of one another and should both be in the playoffs by the time the 2026 season comes to a close. Imanaga is the Cubs' best healthy starter right now and yet he's had no luck against the Brewers. They have been his boogeyman.

The Brewers are already closing the gap in the National League Central and are now just a half-game behind the Cubs for the top spot in the division. If the Brewers can beat the Cubs on Tuesday night with Misiorowski on the mound, they'll take over the top spot. Don't look now, but the Brewers are coming.