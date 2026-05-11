Brewers Have Slugger of the Future Down in the Minors

The Milwaukee Brewers always seem to find a way through, no matter who is injured or who is dealt away.

No matter what, the Brewers just simply find a way to have success. Last season, the Brewers set a new franchise record with 97 wins. While this is the case, power was talked about as an issue throughout the regular season. Milwaukee finished the season without a 30-plus home run hitter. During the regular season, this didn't matter. It was felt in the playoffs, though. In 2024, the Brewers won 93 and had Willy Adames lead the way with 32 long balls, but he left in free agency after the campaign. In 2023, Adames led the way for the club with just 24 homers.

All in all, power has been something that has been talked about as an issue for the club over the last few years, despite the success in the standings. Even right now, Brice Turang and Jake Bauers are tied for the team lead with just six homers apiece.

The Brewers Have A Potential Homegrown Slugger On Their Hands

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers are 22-16 on the season so far, but a lack of power is a problem that will impact the club this season. Right now, the Brewers are 29th in the league with just 26 homers as a team in 38 games.

While this is the case, it looks like the club may be developing a prospect down in the minors right now who will eventually be able to help with this problem. Milwaukee has the No. 1 overall third base prospect in baseball in 2025 first-round pick Andrew Fischer. He's the club's No. 5 overall prospect right now and is down in High-A.

When the Brewers drafted Fischer last year, it was known that the club was getting a young guy with massive power potential. In 2025, he played in 65 games for the University of Tennessee and clubbed 25 homers. But would that power translate to the pros? So far, the answer is yet.

Fischer has played in 28 games so far this season and has nine homers, 26 RBIs and is slashing .274/.365/.623. He smashed two homers alone on Sunday.

Andrew Fischer just sent that baseball on a trip. 🚀



That's his 8th HR of the season! @sirfischer3



Rattlers 9 | Peoria 2 pic.twitter.com/2rrjtvmhh3 — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 10, 2026

🚨2 HOME RUN GAME FOR ANDREW FISCHER 🚨



He's 4-4 with 2 HR, a triple, and a single.



Rattlers 15 | Peoria 5 #tratnation pic.twitter.com/23ocplRxFa — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 10, 2026

Fischer is just 21 years old right now. He'll turn 22 years old on May 25. He's not close to the majors yet, but if he keeps playing like this, a promotion to Double-A should be in the cards very soon.

It's hard not to be excited about him. Again, the biggest issue for the club over the last few seasons has been a lack of power. The club does well throughout the regular season, but you do need homers in the playoffs. Imagine this Brewers team with a cheap, homegrown slugger as well? That's the piece Milwaukee is missing. Fischer, if he keeps developing at this rate, could eventually be that guy.