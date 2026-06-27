Brewers Have Surging Top Prospect Due for Promotion Soon
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Being cautious in the case of top prospect Luis Peña is a good instinct for the Milwaukee Brewers. But at some point, a youngster kicks down the door to a promotion.
That's precisely what the 19-year-old Peña is on the road to doing in High-A, despite one of the most turbulent seasons a prospect could experience. After a monster game on Friday night, we've got to start wondering how much longer he'll be held up.
Peña managed to steal four bases -- you heard that right -- in Friday night's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Cedar Rapids Kernels. It was only his second game back from missing two weeks due to a hamstring strain, but it was also a signal that his talent level outweighs his current competition.
Why Peña is knocking on door of promotion
Peña's fellow 19-year-old, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made, has spent the entire season with Double-A Biloxi so far. No doubt Peña would love to join him at the earliest possible moment, and if the Brewers had only his stats as context to make that decision, it might have already happened.
In 25 games this season (22 with Wisconsin, three in rookie ball as a de facto rehab stint), Peña has 18 stolen bases and is batting a robust .329 with an .890 OPS. Unfortunately, he has missed nearly two months of action after collapsing on the field in April due to severe dehydration, which was one of the scariest things to happen to any player in any professional league this year.
The health scares are probably the only thing holding Peña back. From a talent standpoint, he's more than ready to be tested against the upper levels of the minors and the better pitching that comes along with them.
Peña's speed is major league ready; there's no doubt about that. As the Brewers' crop of infielders continues to get younger, it will soon be time to get a look at him and Made on the same roster and see how they gel. At some point, those two could be competing for playing time in the majors, because Brice Turang isn't going anywhere as the second baseman and rookie Cooper Pratt just took over at shortstop.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com