Brewers' Jackson Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski Fittingly Share Award

It may not have been the perfect week for the Milwaukee Brewers on the scoreboard, but two of the team's players had arguably their best weeks ever.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio continued his transformation from star to superstar, hitting .448 with five home runs across 29 at-bats. But not to be outdone, starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski fireballed his way to a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts on Friday.

The Major League Baseball simply couldn't pick one member of the Brew Crew. The league office announced on Monday that both Chourio and Misiorowski had been named National League co-Players of the Week.

Chourio, Misiorowski continue breakout campaigns

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) soaks it all in as he walks off the field with catcher William Contreras (24) after a nine innings 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Misiorowski (32) pitched all nine innings of the game. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It's hard to overstate what these two have meant to the Brewers, and picking either for the award would have felt like a disservice to the other. According to MLB.com's Ed Eagle, they were the first teammates to share player of the week award since Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros in August 2024.

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins took home American League honors after batting .458 with four home runs in 24 at-bats.

Chourio has still only appeared in about half of the Brewers' games so far this year, but he's been their best hitter. His huge week boosted his batting average to .322, his OPS to .942, and his home run total to nine in 35 games. For a 22-year-old, those are incredible numbers, and it's easy to forget indeed that Chourio is still that young.

But if Chourio has been sensational this year, Misiorowski has been transcendent. His shutout of the Phillies dropped his ERA to a major league-leading 1.34 through 14 starts. He won his second player of the week honor not only of the season to date, but of the month of June.

In a week where they managed just a 3-3 record, the Brewers sent a clear message to the league that they have more star power than they sometimes get credit for having. Don't be surprised if the likes of Kyle Harrison, Brice Turang, and/or William Contreras win this award at some point this season, too.