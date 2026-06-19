Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Could Join Sandy Koufax, Mike Scott If Hot Streak Continues

The Milwaukee Brewers have the most dominant pitcher in baseball right now.

It's true that guys like Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies, Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds, Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, and Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant this season. But no one has been as good as Jacob Misiorowski.

The big righty has pitched in 14 games so far this season and has a 1.34 ERA, 131 strikeouts, and an 8-2 record. He has been spectacular. Since May 1, Misiorowski has made eight starts and has a 0.17 ERA over that stretch to go along with an 80-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

There isn't a pitcher in baseball on a hotter run than Misiorowski right now. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he also broke his own record for the fastest pitch by a starter in big league history. He's pitching so well right now that he has a chance to become just the third pitcher over the last 100 years to lead the league in strikeouts, ERA, batting average against, and opposing on-base percentage just by simply maintaining his current run, per OptaSTATS.

Jacob Misiorowski Is Incredible, To Say The Least

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) soaks it all in as he walks off the field with catcher William Contreras (24) after a nine innings 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Misiorowski (32) pitched all nine innings of the game. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers leads the MLB in Ks, ERA, opposing AVG and opposing OBP (among qualified pitchers)," the post read. "Over the last 100 years, the only pitchers to finish a season leading the majors in those four categories are Sandy Koufax (1965) and Mike Scott (1986)."

Jacob Misiorowski of the @Brewers leads the MLB in Ks, ERA, opposing AVG and opposing OBP (among qualified pitchers).



Over the last 100 years, the only pitchers to finish a season leading the majors in those four categories are Sandy Koufax (1965) and Mike Scott (1986). pic.twitter.com/5BpCfUuHRE — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 19, 2026

If you're in the zone and pitching at a level that is going to get Sandy Koufax and Mike Scott mentioned, you're doing something right. In fact, Misiorowski is doing a lot right. That's why he's in the mix for this history right now.

The Brewers are lucky to have Misiorowski right now. Milwaukee is among the best teams in baseball right now and Misiorowski is a major reason why. The Brewers have been without the services of Quinn Priester, Brandon Woodruff, and Logan Henderson, but they have been alright in the rotation because of the performance of Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison.

With the way Misiorowski is pitching, there's an argument that he is the most talented pitcher in Milwaukee history, or at least could be when all is said and done. Guys like Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes have been incredible for the team in recent memory, but neither has been as good as Misiorowski right now.