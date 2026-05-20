Brewers, Jacob Misiorowski Developing Psychological Edge Over Cubs

The Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers rivalry should be your new favorite clash in Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers seized control of first place in the National League Central for the first time all season, marking the continuation of a familiar pattern. The Cubs often come into the season with short odds to win the division, but the Brewers are going for four division crowns in a row all the same.

Jacob Misiorowski is also quickly becoming a thorn in the Cubs' side. After picking up two of the three wins the Brewers needed to send the Cubs home in the playoffs last October, the 24-year-old fireballer threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

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Cubs clearly losing mental battle with Brewers

May 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts with center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ever since Craig Counsell left the Brewers to manage the rival Cubs, Milwaukee has played with a chip on its shoulder in the rivalry matchups between the two. Both sides have won their fair share of games, but this week's series is proving that Milwaukee definitely has the mental edge right now.

As proof, we can look to some of the quotes from the Chicago clubhouse on Tuesday evening, starting with Counsell on how difficult it is to get to Misiorowski.

“He got locked in,” Counsell said, via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “You’re stuck in-between of trying to get in a count or attack him early, because he’s got strikeout stuff. He just pumps tons of strikes, and you’ve got to be aggressive. Sitting there hitting with two strikes, you’re going to be in trouble. He threw a lot of quality strikes.”

The Cubs aren't going to call the Brewers their superiors at this point; that's just the nature of being a competitor. But Chicago starter Ben Brown did say the two sides seem "on edge" when they face off, a dynamic that absolutely is working in Milwaukee's favor.

“All the games we play seem like they're really close,” Brown said, via Bastian. “I recall just the battles the last couple years -- even in the postseason, obviously -- but just the regular-season battles that seem a little bit like everybody’s a little more on edge. This is getting us better as a team.”

Even as the Brewers look to keep first place at the conclusion of this series, there should be no doubt that this remains their division until the Cubs can pry it from their hands.