Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Is On a Tear Not Seen Since 1980

There are few hurlers in baseball more exciting than Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski and he showed why on Monday,

Misiorowski took the mound to kick off a three-game series between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals and dominated. The big righty pitched seven innings against the Cardinals and allowed just two base hits and one earned run while striking out 12 batters.

The Brewers Ace Is On An Insane Run

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A DOZEN FOR JACOB MISIOROWSKI!



He ties his career high in Ks during a DOMINANT outing today 👏 pic.twitter.com/OFI7oTQIi5 — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2026

With his 12 strikeouts, Misiorowski set a new season-high and extended his streak of eight or more strikeouts in a game to seven games. That's not all that he did on Monday. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that Misiorowski is now the third player in Major League Baseball over the last century to go six or more starts with five-plus innings pitched without allowing an extra-base hit.

"Jacob Misiorowski has gone more than a month without allowing an extra-base hit. He's faced 138 batters in that span and struck out 56 of them," Hogg wrote. "He's one of only three pitchers in the last century (and first since Bob Welch in 1980) to go 6 straight starts of 5+ IP and no XBH."

Jacob Misiorowski has gone more than a month without allowing an extra-base hit. He's faced 138 batters in that span and struck out 56 of them.



He's one of only three pitchers in the last century (and first since Bob Welch in 1980) to go 6 straight starts of 5+ IP and no XBH. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 25, 2026

Misiorowski is just ridiculous. He lowered his season ERA from 1.89 to 1.83 and earned his fifth win of the season.

The big righty very well could end up winning the National League Cy Young Award this year if he can keep up this hot streak. He has 11 starts under his belt this season with his 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. That's spectacular. He's also just 24 years old. This is just the beginning for him. Realistically, this shouldn't even be close to his peak. That should be a few years from now. If he continues at this pace, imagine what he will look like in a few years? He has the stuff to be among the best overall pitchers in the game for a long time and Milwaukee is fortunate to call him its ace.

His performance is one of the biggest differences between the 2025 club and the 2026 team. Last year, Milwaukee won 97 games but only had Misiorowski in the majors for 15 games as a rookie. This season, he has already made 11 starts with plenty more to come. This is the difference between a very good team and a club that can go out and win the World Series.