Brewers Kyle Harrison Is Only NL Pitcher Doing This Right Now

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly struck gold when it came to the acquisition of Kyle Harrison, huh?

The 24-year-old lefty was once a top prospect in the San Francisco Giants' system and he 39 appearances across parts of three seasons in the majors. Then, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox last season and they kept him down in the minors, outside of three big league appearances down the stretch. The Red Sox didn't see the vision and traded Harrison to the Brewers this past offseason and has done nothing but dominate ever since.

Again, this is a 24-year-old we're talking about. He's under team control through the 2030 season. The Brewers have him under team control for at least four more seasons beyond the 2026 season. He should just get better as well. He's young and theoretically shouldn't be anywhere near his prime yet. Still, he's very, very good right now.

Kyle Harrison Has Been Insane For The Brewers

May 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Harrison has made nine starts in a Brewers' uniform and has a 1.77 ERA, 59-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 5-1 record. Harrison has 45 2/3 innings under his belt with Milwaukee and has been significantly better than anyone could've expected.

Right now, Harrison is actually the only hurler in the National League with an ERA below 1.85 and a strikeout rate above 30 percent as well.

Kyle Harrison is the only starting pitcher in the National League with an ERA below 1.85 and at least a 30% K-rate.



The Brewers, man. https://t.co/o2ZhZc9JCE pic.twitter.com/bPXRVyWnJd — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) May 21, 2026

Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies is very close with a 1.82 ERA and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate. Jacob Misiorowski is very close as well. He has a 39.3 percent strikeout rate — which is ridiculous — but has a 1.89 ERA to go along with that.

This is just another example of how quietly dominant Harrison has been this season. The lefty has been talked about in a positive light in the sense that the Brewers got a steal from Boston, but he is much more than that.

This isn't just a guy who is making the Brewers look smart. This is a guy who is legitimately pitching like one of the very best pitchers in the game right now. It's May 22nd, it's not as if we're talking about some small sample size any other. We're about two months into the 2026 season. Sure, things will shift and things of that nature between now and the fall. But we're seeing a guy break out in real-time. The thing that is arguably the most interesting about Harrison's season so far is that this is simply his biggest league opportunity to this point and he's making the most of it.