Brewers Latest Mock Draft Lands College Catcher With Huge Stats

Are the Milwaukee Brewers due for an influx of power come next month?

The Brewers own the 25th pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft, which begins on July 11 ahead of the All-Star festivities in Philadelphia. With the consensus No. 1 farm system in the sport, that pick is a chance for the Brewers to further elevate their future into something worthy of a World Series title.

Pitcher or hitter? College or high school? The Brewers have had a nice crop of first-round picks in the last decade or so, but there have to be some interesting decisions kicking around the front office these days.

Mock draft lands Georgia standout

Jun 7, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) hits a two run home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the tenth inning at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter registered an interesting prediction. Reuter tabbed the Brewers to select Daniel Jackson, a college catcher from Georgia who has the chance to shine at the College World Series this week.

"Prospect projection is not as simple as just looking at stats, but Jackson's numbers have become increasingly difficult to ignore," Reuter wrote. "With an absurd .396/.492/.837 line that includes 31 home runs and 26 steals, he has led Georgia to the College World Series.

"He has continued to make strides defensively behind the plate, but he is also athletic enough to handle an outfield corner, and the bat alone is first-round worthy."

Drafting based on position is less of a thing in baseball than in other sports, but for what it's worth, the Brewers might well be smart to put an heir to the catching throne in their farm system. All-Star William Contreras is currently set to hit free agency after next season, and there's been nary a peep about a potential extension.

Jackson, meanwhile, can do serious damage with the bat, as Reuter indicated with his statistical sample. This was the youngster's breakout year, as he hit just .240 for the Bulldogs last season.

We're not yet at the point when draft classes are close to set in stone. Jackson could elevate himself with a big week in Omaha, but if he's there when the Brewers are on the clock, he'd make a lot of sense as a selection.