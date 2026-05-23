Brewers Logan Henderson Is Making MLB History No One Saw Coming

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, you're like beaming thanks to this red-hot starting rotation right now.

You'd think a starting rotation missing Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester would struggle, but that's not the case at all. The Brewers have the second-best rotation ERA in baseball right now at 3.03. That's because of the fact that there is a youth movement with this club that is very exciting.

Right now, Milwaukee's rotation features a trio of 24-year-olds pitching at another level. Jacob Misiorowski is the guy who has gotten the most national attention thanks to his blistering fastball. He has a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts for Milwaukee and a league-leading 88 strikeouts. Kyle Harrison has gotten a lot of attention thanks in large part to his great performance on the field, and the fact that the Boston Red Sox look bad for letting him go. Harrison has a 1.77 ERA in nine starts so far this season.

Logan Henderson Is On An Insane Run

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Logan Henderson hasn't gotten a lot of national love, but he is also red-hot right now. Henderson has a 2.74 ERA in five starts after pitching five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Henderson also has now done something no other starter has. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on X that Henderson is the first pitcher in Stathead's database (since 1898) to allow two runs or fewer in each of his first 10 starts of his big league career.

"Logan Henderson has done something no pitcher ever has before in Major League Baseball history," Hogg wrote. "He's the first in Stathead's database (since 1898) to begin his career by making 10 straight starts with 2 or fewer runs allowed," Hogg wrote.

That's just ridiculous. Henderson has 10 starts under his belt and has a 2.23 career ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed two earned runs three times this season, one run one time, and one shutout outing. Last season, he allowed two earned runs just one time. Three of his outings were one-run affairs. Also, he had one shutout outing.

The Brewers' rotation is built to make a deep run this season and years to come. Again, these three are just 24 years old. Priester hasn't pitched in a game yet this season, but he's 25 years old. Brandon Sproat is also 25 years old. The Brewers have been the best team in the NL Central for a while now and are built to maintain this momentum for years.