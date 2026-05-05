Brewers Lose Impact Pitcher to Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

The Milwaukee Brewers have contended for the National League Central title and the World Series for each of the last few years, but this season seems a bit different. The Brewers are a bit worse than they've been, but the future looks brighter. Their division is also much improved than in years past, with each of the five teams in the NL Central appearing to be potential contenders this season.

But the biggest issue for the Brewers has been health. Injuries have hit them hard and it just got much worse in Milwaukee.

Brewers reporter Curt Hogg recently reported that Angel Zerpa, a key piece of the Brewers bullpen, is going to have Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his throwing elbow.

"Angel Zerpa is having left UCL reconstruction surgery with Dr. Keith Meister next week," Hogg wrote in a post to X on Tuesday. "He will be out until spring/summer 2027, the Brewers anticipate."

Zerpa and the Brewers were reportedly contemplating this surgery for the last few days, but they've opted to bite the bullet and get it done now rather than waiting. Zerpa will miss the rest of the season and it's unlikely he will be ready until sometime after Opening Day next year.

Brewers-Royals trade for Angel Zerpa isn't aging well for Milwaukee

May 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Isaac Collins (1) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

On the season, Zerpa holds a 6.39 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and two saves for Milwaukee. He hasn't been great this year, but he was one of the top high-leverage arms in the bullpen. The Brewers were expecting him to turn his play around, which is why they traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals to acquire the left-handed reliever.

The Brewers sent Collins and Nick Mears to the Royals in exchange for Zerpa. Fortunately for the Brewers, Zerpa has two additional years of team control left on his contract, so his time in Milwaukee shouldn't be over just yet. Still, the trade isn't aging too well.

Collins struggled to begin the year, but he's been turning his play around as of late. He's slashing .231/.349/.330 for the Royals right now, but he's under team control through the 2030 season, which is a big reason why the Royals benefited by acquiring him. Mears has been productive out of the bullpen in Kansas City, holding a 2.31 ERA in 11 2/3 innings for the Royals.