Brewers Lose MLB's No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made to Injury in Double-A
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As the Milwaukee Brewers rallied offensively to win their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, one of the most promising bats in the entire organization took a hit -- literally.
Nineteen-year-old shortstop Jesús Made, the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, ran into left fielder Josh Adamczewski while the two Biloxi Shuckers teammates were chasing down a pop-up in shallow left field during Wednesday night's Double-A action.
Made remained on the ground for a couple of moments after the collision. It was a nerve-wracking moment for the Milwaukee organization, and those nerves haven't gone away as of publication.
Where Made, Brewers stand on injury
Per MLB.com's Theo DeRosa, Made's injury was determined to be a left quad contusion. He stayed in the game for the final two outs of the sixth inning, but was replaced on defense to begin the seventh.
Thursday could be a crucial day for the Brewers to learn more about the severity of Made's injury.
It's possible Made was already looking at a major-league debut date next season, given his relatively slow month of June at the Double-A level and the blockade of talent on the left side of the infield that the Brewers have had in Triple-A for most of the season.
We say "have had" in the past tense there because No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt, who received a $50.75 million extension from the Brewers in April, was called up to the majors on Tuesday. No. 3 prospect Jett Williams, who came over in the Freddy Peralta trade, could also get a crack at the starting third-base job at some point.
So any questions about Made entering the mix at the major league level can be put on pause until we know about his return prospects. From there, he's got to earn a promotion to Triple-A, and that's not guaranteed to happen soon, given his good-not-great season OPS of .776 against Double-A competition.
The long-term hopes the Brewers have invested in Made shouldn't change. It's just possible Wednesday could have set back his most optimistic timeline to make an impact.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com