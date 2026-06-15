Brewers Make Smart Jacob Misiorowski Move After Latest Masterpiece
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Milwaukee Brewers fans would love to see Jacob Misiorowski pitch every one of their team's 162 regular-season games, but this sport doesn't work like that.
Misiorowski made his 14th start of the year on Friday, and he was completely brilliant. It was one of the best games anyone's pitched in recent memory -- a 15-strikeout "Maddux." That achievement applies to a complete-game shutout that unfolds in less than 100 pitches.
While he may have only thrown 95 pitches, the fact that Misiorowski threw all nine innings for the first time in his career likely meant he emptied the tank a bit more than usual. The Brewers are a smart team, which is why they're poised to keep him off the mound for an extra two days following his masterpiece.
Misiorowski to receive six days' rest
If he kept his normal turn in the rotation, Misiorowski would pitch on four days' rest in the team's Wednesday series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. However, on Sunday, the Brewers announced that he would instead start Friday against the Atlanta Braves.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, lefty Shane Drohan will jump over Misiorowski in the rotation and start that Wednesday game. Drohan pitched five innings on Saturday, so he'll probably be more of an extended opener than a true starter on three days' rest.
Misiorowski throws harder than any starting pitcher we've ever seen, and his last start was his most prolific yet in terms of high-end velocity. He topped out at 104.5 mph and averaged 101.7 mph, which was 1.6 mph above his yearly average.
The Brewers are playing the long game here. Misiorowski needs to be fully healthy when the playoffs begin at the start of October by any means necessary. If that costs him a couple percentage points at a chance at the Cy Young Award, so be it.
Then again, Misiorowski entered Monday with a 1.34 ERA and also led the majors in strikeouts (131), FIP (1.69), WHIP (0.74) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.3). If the season ended right now, he'd have a Cy Young heading to his address in the Kansas City area.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com