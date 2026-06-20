Brewers May Never See Another Run Like Jacob Misiorowski's

Fans around the baseball world should be appreciating what Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is doing right now, to say the least.

Misiorowski hasn't just been excellent. He has been historic. In fact, after tossing six innings on Friday against the Atlanta Braves and allowing two earned runs, Misiorowski's season ERA is sitting at 1.45 through 15 starts. That is the best mark in Brewers history through 15 starts, per Brewers analyst Dominic Cotroneo.

"Jacob Misiorowski's 1.45 ERA through his first 15 starts this season is the lowest to start a season in Brewers franchise history," Cotroneo wrote. "MIZ, 2026 -- 1.45, Bill Travers, 1976 -- 1.79, CC Sabathia, 2008 -- 1.81."

Jacob Misiorowski's 1.45 ERA through his first 15 starts this season is the lowest to start a season in Brewers franchise history.



MIZ, 2026 -- 1.45

Bill Travers, 1976 -- 1.79

CC Sabathia, 2008 -- 1.81#ThisIsMyCrew — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) June 20, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski Is On Another Planet Right Now

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Misiorowski is on a run right now that no other starter in Brewers history has been able to reach. Sabathia's run with Milwaukee was one of the most dominant stretches of pitching in general in recent memory across Major League Baseball. He was incredible and ended up finishing the season with a 1.65 ERA in 17 regular season starts in a Brewers uniform. That year, he pitched 130 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 17 starts. That's unheard of in today's game. While Misiorowski won't surpass Sabathia in innings, he's two starts away from Sabathia's total and could very well have a lower ERA than the big lefty did.

That's a perfect example of just how good Misiorowski is right now. There isn't a starter more dominant than Misiorowski right now. He has a 0.45 ERA over his last nine starts to go along with 87 strikeouts. On top of this, he has gone 7-1 in those games. It's not as if he's faced bad teams as well. In his last nine starts, he's faced off against the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Braves, among others.

On top of all of this, Misiorowski tossed the fastest pitch for a starter in big league history at 104.5 miles per hour.

If you're a Brewers fan, take this in. You may not ever see a run like Misiorowski is on again. Bill Travers set the team's previous record for ERA in 15 starts all the way back in 1976. Sabathia went on the team's previous most dominant overall run for the club back in 2008. You don't see special runs like this every day, to say the least.