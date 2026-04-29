Brewers No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made Just Pulled Off Unprecedented Throw

Milwaukee Brewers prospect phenom Jesús Made added yet another anecdote to his already growing legend on Tuesday night.

In a Double-A game between Made's Biloxi Shuckers and the opposing Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the 18-year-old shortstop fielded a soft ground ball from speedster Dillon Lewis. He waited back just a bit on the roller, but unleashed a throw that more than made up for the extra time.

How strong was this throw? Well, according to Brewers Double-A broadcaster Javik Blake, it was a feat unparalleled by any major league infielder in the history of exact throw-tracking data.

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Made's 100-mph cannon yet to be duplicated in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made prepares to hit during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Blake, Made's throw topped 100 mph despite bouncing halfway to first baseman Mike Boeve. That would mean the teenager accomplished an in-game feat no infielder in Major League Baseball or Triple-A has done since the implementation of Statcast in 2015.

Jesús Made just threw a ball at 100 MPH to 1B. He won’t turn 19 until May 8 😳 — Javik Blake (@javblake8) April 28, 2026

Here's a video of the throw, which certainly did appear to leave Made's hand at a frightening speed.

A 100 mph infield throw from Jesús Made?!



No Triple-A or MLB infielder has done that in a game during the Statcast era 😳



(🎥 @BiloxiShuckers)

pic.twitter.com/VpVKQPxMBO — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 29, 2026

Made is also off to a strong start offensively, though he's entered a bit of a cold stretch this week. Through 22 games, he sports a .280/.380/.462 slash line with a pair of home runs and three triples against Double-A competition.

One of the most intriguing Brewers storylines coming into the season was whether Made would force his way to the majors as a 19-year-old sometime late in the year. Clearly, when it comes to physical gifts, he's one of the 13 best position players in the organization, but that doesn't mean Milwaukee needs to rush him.

However, major league infielders Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton, and Luis Rengifo are all scuffling at the plate, and the same is true of Triple-A top prospects Jett Williams and Cooper Pratt. The door is cracked if Made can burst through it with his performance.

Now, if only the Brewers could also find some way to hammer out an extension with Made before his debut, the mood would really be celebratory for this loaded farm system.