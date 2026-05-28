Brewers Officially Sign Ex-Padres Pitching Prospect After Release

The Milwaukee Brewers officially added another hurler to the pipeline earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, the Brewers signed 18-year-old pitching prospect Manuel Dávila and then assigned him to the Dominican Summer League Brewers Blue on Wednesday. The news was made official on Dávila's official MiLB.com profile and the MiLB transaction log.

The Brewers Added An Intriguing Prospect

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Brewers fans aren't going to know Dávila yet. He's an 18-year-old right-handed pitching prospect with two seasons of professional experience under his belt already. He began his professional baseball journey in the San Diego Padres' farm system. He signed as an international free agent on Jan. 18, 2024, at just 16 years old. That year, he pitched in 11 games, including 10 starts, down in the Dominican Summer League in the Padres' system. Dávila logged a 2.41 ERA across 52 1/3 innings pitched in his first taste of pro baseball. He also logged a 52-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 11 outings.

That's very impressive, especially when you take into account the fact that he was just 16 years old. In 2025, he didn't have the same level of production. He pitched fully as a reliever and appeared in 13 games in the Dominican Summer League and had a 9.61 ERA and a 13-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 2/3 innings pitched. It's unclear why the Padres transitioned him from the rotation to the bullpen, but clearly something changed in their organization and Dávila struggled as a result.

Dávila hasn't pitched in a game yet this season. He was released by the Padres on March 17, 2026 and has been looking for a new home ever since. Now, he has found one. Milwaukee is known for its development, so he landed in a good spot, to say the least. In 2025, Dávila was ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the Padres' farm system by FanGraphs. There's talent there, but he's raw and young. If there is a team out there that could put him in the best position to move up the ranks down in the minors, it would be the Brewers.

So, Milwaukee is getting an 18-year-old pitching prospect with upside and really no downside. Moves like this don't really cost much at all. It's a lottery ticket-type of move. If the Brewers can develop him and he hits, great. If he isn't able to work his way up through the minors, it won't cost the Brewers much or harm the big league club at all. It's a win-win move.