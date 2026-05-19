Brewers' Pat Murphy Just Gave Cubs Fans Masterful Rage Bait

Pat Murphy is such an effective manager because there's always a method to the madness.

Known for his combination of tough love and wisecracks, Murphy has developed a bit of a running shtick whenever the Brewers play a big series against one of the league's powerhouses. His Brewers are always the Little Engine That Could, destined to be overlooked.

No team is as aware of just how seriously the Brewers are to be taken at all times than the Chicago Cubs. But Murphy sticks with his underdog rhetoric whenever his club plays its big-market division rival, and frankly, there's no reason to stop now.

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Murphy jokes about roster disparity with Cubs

May 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy and Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell talk before game at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Once again, the Cubs have gotten off to a hot start to the season, and they built a four-game lead atop the National League Central within two weeks of opening day. But after the Brewers demolished the Cubs on Monday night, 9-3 on Chicago's own home turf, that division lead is down to a half-game.

After that win, Murphy seemingly couldn't resist throwing a dig at the Cubs and their star-studded roster, even in the middle of an answer about how he still expected his own team to keep improving.

"They don't even know most of our guys names so they're never going to be intimated by us, but we're not looking for that," Murphy said, via Pat Timlin of WISN-TV.

It's a bit Murphy used last season as well, when the Brewers ran up against the now two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It's completely absurd, but if it's effective psychological warfare, it's worth continuing to deploy.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was Murphy's predecessor with the Brewers, so neither man is under any delusion that the former doesn't know the latter's players. Heck, the Brewers took the Cubs out of the playoffs seven months ago, and all of the same names who made an impact on Monday night (Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio) were doing the same in that series.

But Cubs fans aren't taking the comment well, and for that reason, it was worth throwing it out there.

god give us a break from this average joes underdog gimmick... — Nick (@EpicThatWasEpic) May 19, 2026

saying this while having chourio, yelich, Contreras, Miz, Vaughn, Turang is a choice. but whatever gives you that fake chip on your shoulder — Braxton Volk (@BraxtonVolk2) May 19, 2026

Gee golly shucks they don't even know our names guh huck, even though we've been the best team in the Central for like a decade by golly we're just a buncha average joe underdogs https://t.co/pMsFquQ09X — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) May 19, 2026

This gimmick from Pat Murphy is getting very very old



He’s a fantastic manager. One of the best in baseball. But come on 😂😂 https://t.co/04yOkIY6eK — Jacob Zanolla (@jacobzanolla) May 19, 2026

Masterful work, Murph. The Brewers continue to prove they can win this division under any circumstances, and the skipper continues to successfully rage bait opposing fan bases.