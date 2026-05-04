Brewers Prized 3B Prospect Looks Like Future Star in the Making

It certainly looks like the Milwaukee Brewers did it again and found another intriguing piece in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

If you look at this Brewers roster, you'll notice that it's full of homegrown drafted and signed talent. Milwaukee's scouting department is among the best in the business and the Brewers certainly know how to develop talent. It's arguably the biggest reason why they're able to have success year in and year out, despite a significantly lower payroll than other National League Contenders, like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers draft well, develop well, and then typically do well in the trade market when their homegrown stars are just about to hit free agency. It's a cycle and is something that has clearly worked well with Milwaukee. It's still early, but it looks like the Brewers found another prospect that fans should be excited about in young third baseman Andrew Fischer. He was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He was known for his prolific power.

The Brewers Have An Intiriguing Slugger On Their Hands

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Fischer played in 65 games for Tennessee and clubbed 25 homers and drove in 65 runs with a .341/.497/.760 slash line. After being drafted, he played in 19 games for High-A Wisconsin and slashed .311/.402/.446 with one homer, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

So far this season, he has started to flash his big-time power at the professional level. He has played in 23 games for High-A Wisconsin and has six homers, 19 RBIs and is slashing .241/.347/.530. The league is taking notice as well.

Walk. It. Off. 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️@Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer sends the fans home happy with a LONG homer to win it for the @TimberRattlers! pic.twitter.com/ORdC0YGUO1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 2, 2026

Right now, Fischer is the No. 1 third base prospect in the league. He's just 21 years old as well. If he keeps playing like he has so far this season, a promotion to Double-A should be in the cards in the very near future. Right now, MLB.com has Fischer's projected big league debut estimated to be in 2027. If he keeps playing like he has to begin the 2026 season, he should reach that projection comfortably.

While the Brewers have continued to find ways to win games left and right, one of the biggest questions for the team over the last few years has been a lack of pop in the middle of the order. If Fischer can keep developing at the rate that he has, maybe he could be the internal answer.