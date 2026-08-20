Brewers Prospect's First Career Home Run Caught By Very Special Fan

Sometimes when a baseball player hits their first career home run, they need to barter a deal with the fan who ends up with the souvenir to get the ball back.

It's extremely unlikely that Milwaukee Brewers prospect Sawyer Strosnider had to go through that ordeal after hitting the first home run of his professional career on Wednesday for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

That's because the fan who caught Strosnider's dinger was none other than his father, Scott.

"Brewers second-rounder Sawyer Strosnider hit his first professional homer with High-A Wisconsin," MLB Pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra wrote on Bluesky. "A few things about that: 1. It means he gets to wear a cheesehead in the dugout 2. The team says that's his dad who caught the ball in right-center (!!!)"

The Brewers selected the younger Strosnider in the second-round of the 2026 MLB June Amateur Draft out of TCU and he's currently the organization's No. 17 prospect.

The outfielder talked about the one-in-a-million haul following the Timber Rattlers' 5-3 win vs. the Lake County Captains.

"My dad, he can't sit still, so he loves to run around the stadium," the 21-year-old said, according to a report by Dykstra and MLB.com's Ben Weinrib. "I'll just be looking up after a foul ball or something and see him on every different side of the stadium. I think it was just the right place at the right time."

Fan Predicted Home Run Before Solo Shot

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers mascot Whiffer throws prizes to fans during their baseball game against the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday, July 17, 2026, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The elder Strosnider said after his son's blast that he had a feeling it was going to happen.

"The people on the party deck were like, 'You know, this is a private party,'" Scott said, per Dykstra's and Weinrib's report. "I was like, 'Well, my son's about to hit a home run that I'm going to catch.'"

The former Horned Frogs outfielder is off to a fast start in his minor-league career, going 10-for-30 with four extra-base hits across seven games.

Scott, who played baseball for Morehead State from 1990-1993, was so certain that his son was about to go yard that he took out his phone to record the moment.

"I've seen (Sawyer) take tens of thousands of swings, been at so many ball games, and I just had a feeling that he was due," he said. "We’re going home tomorrow, so I thought maybe this last at-bat he'll catch one. I went out, and I thought let's see what happens. I videotaped it, and as it was coming to me, I thought that this ball had a chance to land right to me. So I dropped my phone, and I actually caught the ball."