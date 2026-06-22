Brewers' Robert Gasser Breaks 25-Month Streak With Big Win

When Robert Gasser won the first two starts of his major league career in May of 2024, it would have been impossible to predict what would come next.

Gasser's career with the Milwaukee Brewers since his major league debut has been one of setbacks and perseverance. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, returned at the very end of last season and didn't look ready to contribute in the playoffs, then struggled this year in small samples at the major league level after beginning the season in Triple-A.

Finally, after five starts in the majors this year and 25 months of waiting, Gasser picked up his first win since the injury on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves -- a fitting Father's Day present for his dad, former Brewers draft pick Jim Gasser.

What Gasser did to secure victory

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Did it help that the Brewers scored eight early runs in an eventual 9-4 win at Truist Park? Absolutely, yet Gasser more than held up his end of the bargain. The 27-year-old tossed six innings, allowed two earned runs, walked one, allowed four hits, and struck out seven batters in a crucial road win to avoid a sweep.

Gasser didn't seem too inclined toward sentiment, at least not publicly. He gave more credence to the Brewers keeping pace at the top of the National League standings than he did his own first victory in two years.

“It’s great to have the win next to your name,” Gasser said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Just to help the team get a win at the back end of the series is huge.”

What Gasser has done this season in the middle of a tough situation deserves applause. He started the year with two bad outings and was optioned to Triple-A after the second one, but found himself in the rotation for virtually all of June and made the most of the opportunity.

After compiling a 3.74 ERA despite one rough outing and striking out 24 batters in 21 1/3 June innings, Gasser looks like he has a chance to keep his rotation spot, though it will be interesting to see how the picture shakes out as Brandon Woodruff returns from the injured list on Monday.