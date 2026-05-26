Brewers Roll Dice, Take Chance on 23-Year-Old Indy Ball Pitcher
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The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a chance on a right-handed pitching prospect.
On May 23, the independent baseball team, Chicago Dogs, of the American Association shared on X that right-handed hurler Bryce Schaum has had his contract transferred from the Dogs, to the Brewers.
"Congratulations to Dogs pitcher, Bryce Schaum, on having his contract transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers organization! Your Dogs family is proud of you, Bryce. Wishing you much success!!"
The Brewers Are Adding Pitching
Schaum isn't a prospect that many are going to know at this point. He is 23 years old and played his college ball at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He wrapped up his college baseball days last year in 2025 and has spent time with the Dogs this season in Indy ball. Before having his contract transferred to Milwaukee, he had a 5.88 ERA and a 36-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 1/3 innings pitched for the Dogs. He made 13 total appearances, including nine starts. The numbers don't jump off the page, but he did pitch a complete game shutout in Chicago this season already.
In college, he appeared in 46 games overall, including 45 starts. He had a 3.71 ERA and a 339-to-155 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 272 innings pitched. The strikeout numbers are big. His most in a season were 113 in just 12 starts in 2024. That year, he also recorded his best ERA in college at 3.00 in 72 innings pitched.
He has good size and is listed at 6'4'' and 215 pounds. The strikeout numbers alone make him worth a look. For Milwaukee, it has shown over and over again throughout the years that it can find a diamond in the rough and develop them to the point to have success in the majors. There's no guarantee that Schaum will ever make the Brewers' big league club, but when you can add someone to the organization with that much firepower, it's worth it.
This is the type of no-lose deal that makes a lot of sense for any team. It doesn't cost much at all for the Brewers to make this type of move. Now, he'll join the Brewers down in the minors. If he does well and can work his way up, great. If things don't work out and he ever makes it to the majors, there's no harm and minimal money spent. Overall, an intriguing dice roll for the Brewrs.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com