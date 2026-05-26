Brewers Roll Dice, Take Chance on 23-Year-Old Indy Ball Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a chance on a right-handed pitching prospect.

On May 23, the independent baseball team, Chicago Dogs, of the American Association shared on X that right-handed hurler Bryce Schaum has had his contract transferred from the Dogs, to the Brewers.

"Congratulations to Dogs pitcher, Bryce Schaum, on having his contract transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers organization! Your Dogs family is proud of you, Bryce. Wishing you much success!!"

Congratulations to Dogs pitcher, Bryce Schaum, on having his contract transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers organization!



Your Dogs family is proud of you, Bryce. Wishing you much success!! 🌭 #NoKetchup pic.twitter.com/gB0tNP8pc1 — Chicago Dogs (@TheChicagoDogs) May 23, 2026

The Brewers Are Adding Pitching

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Schaum isn't a prospect that many are going to know at this point. He is 23 years old and played his college ball at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He wrapped up his college baseball days last year in 2025 and has spent time with the Dogs this season in Indy ball. Before having his contract transferred to Milwaukee, he had a 5.88 ERA and a 36-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 1/3 innings pitched for the Dogs. He made 13 total appearances, including nine starts. The numbers don't jump off the page, but he did pitch a complete game shutout in Chicago this season already.

In college, he appeared in 46 games overall, including 45 starts. He had a 3.71 ERA and a 339-to-155 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 272 innings pitched. The strikeout numbers are big. His most in a season were 113 in just 12 starts in 2024. That year, he also recorded his best ERA in college at 3.00 in 72 innings pitched.

He has good size and is listed at 6'4'' and 215 pounds. The strikeout numbers alone make him worth a look. For Milwaukee, it has shown over and over again throughout the years that it can find a diamond in the rough and develop them to the point to have success in the majors. There's no guarantee that Schaum will ever make the Brewers' big league club, but when you can add someone to the organization with that much firepower, it's worth it.

This is the type of no-lose deal that makes a lot of sense for any team. It doesn't cost much at all for the Brewers to make this type of move. Now, he'll join the Brewers down in the minors. If he does well and can work his way up, great. If things don't work out and he ever makes it to the majors, there's no harm and minimal money spent. Overall, an intriguing dice roll for the Brewrs.