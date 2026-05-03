Brewers–Royals Ángel Zerpa Trade Suddenly Has Clear Winner

The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen isn't at full strength and it sounds like the club may be without the services of a veteran for a long time.

On April 29, the Brewers announced that veteran hurler Ángel Zerpa was placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to left forearm tightness. At the time, it was reported that there was "significant concern" with a second opinion to come.

On Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on X that Zerpa is currently deciding whether or not to undergo Tommy John surgery.

The Brewers Hurler Is Going To Miss A While

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Pat Murphy confirmed this morning that Ángel Zerpa is deciding whether or not to have Tommy John surgery," Rosiak wrote.

If Zerpa undergoes Tommy John surgery, it would end his 2026 season and impact his 2027 campaign as well. Pitchers typically take between 12 and 18 months to return after Tommy John surgery. In comparison, internal brace procedures are quicker to recover from, but it depends on exactly what the injury is.

Milwaukee has shown over and over again that it can find success in the trade market. Look at the starting rotation, for example. Kyle Harrison looks like a legit star and the Brewers have him under team control through the 2030 season. Harrison is just 24 years old and has a 2.12 ERA in six starts so far this season. Milwaukee acquired him from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason and the deal already looks like a significant win. The same can be said about the Brewers' acquisition of Quinn Priester from the Red Sox in 2025.

The Zerpa deal looks like a rare miss for Milwaukee so far. Zerpa had a 6.39 ERA in his first 12 appearances with the Brewers after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals this past offseason in exchange for reliever Nick Mears and utility man Isaac Collins. Zerpa is under team control through the 2028 season.

Mears has a 2.31 ERA in 13 appearances so far this season for the Royals. Collins has played in 28 games for the Royals and has two homers, nine RBIs and is slashing .218/.327/.310. Unfortunately, this deal isn't looking great for the Brewers so far. Milwaukee was on the lookout for a lefty reliever this past offseason and Zerpa appeared to be the answer.

At this point, it may not be the worst idea for the Brewers to see if there is another cheap reliever out there for the taking.