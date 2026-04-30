Brewers Seeing Signs of Life From Brandon Sproat Amid Disappointing Start

Has it been one step forward, two steps back for Brandon Sproat in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform? Or are we simply seeing the growing pains that will lead to an inevitable breakout?

On Wednesday, Sproat took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks and cruised through three scoreless innings. In the fourth, he imploded for a four-run D-backs explosion, leading to his second loss and raising his ERA to 6.75 through six outings in his full-season debut.

When the Brewers acquired Sproat in the deal with the New York Mets that shipped out former Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta, they had to know there would be some trial and error. The 25-year-old righty has electric stuff, but he wasn't dominant in Triple-A last season. They'll have to take the good with the bad for a while, and there was definitely some good on Wednesday.

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Sproat taking his lumps, but showing positive signs

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The evening swung on a three-run home run from Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has had plenty of big swings against the Brewers in years past while with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sproat's "mistake pitch," if there was one, was a sinker on the inner half of the plate, in a similar spot to a pitch that got Arenado to pop out in his first at-bat.

“I was just repeating the same sinker. It was relatively close to the first one,” Sproat said, per Rich Rovito of MLB.com. “He clipped it. It obviously sucks. Bad timing, but what can you do?"

Sproat's five strikeouts pointed to the foundation of a solid outing, and his stuff, which is borderline elite, played up with some added spin on his sweeper. But he still only managed to rack up six whiffs on the evening.

Major league hitters are the best of the best for a reason. A pitch you overpowered them with in their first at-bat could easily turn into a home run in their second if they have a good idea it's coming.

Sproat still looks like he can be a very good starter in the majors, and the Brewers might soon be glad they acquired him. But for now, he's got to learn from the lumps he's taking.