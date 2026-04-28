Brewers Should Be Shopping These 2 Players After One Month

The Milwaukee Brewers are 14-13 through 27 games. While Milwaukee is just one game above .500, there really isn't a reason for concern yet for Brewers fans.

The National League Central has surprisingly been the most competitive division in baseball with every team above .500 right now after one month. First and foremost, the division will come back down to earth at some point, right? Even if it doesn't and every team stays above .500 over the course of the entire 2026 season, Milwaukee is just going to get better. The Brewers have still been able to stay above .500, even without Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio and Quinn Priester.

Again, if you're a Brewers fan, there isn't a cause for concern in the standings just yet. There's a lot of season left and Milwaukee surely will have opportunities to add as well. The trade deadline isn't going to be here until August. Last year, the Brewers utilized it to add Shelby Miller, an injured Jordan Montgomery and outfielder Brandon Lockridge. Miller unfortunately got hurt and Montgomery never played in a game for Milwaukee. But Lockridge played a role down the stretch and so far in 2026.

As of right now, the biggest needs for Milwaukee arguably are a power bat to help in the middle of the lineup and potentially a high-end reliever. From a power perspective, Vaughn, Chourio and Yelich will return at some point, but the club should still be in the market for another bat. Cooper Pratt likely will get a shot at some point, but preferably the club should target a big bat who could help on the left side of the infield.

The Brewers Should Be Thinking About The Trade Deadline Already

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan (55) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has pieces worth dangling in trade talks as well. Arguably both Shane Drohan and Robert Gasser should both be at least considered trade candidates for the club.

The Brewers are loaded with young pitching. The rotation currently has Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Brandon Sproat, Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff. Quinn Priester is rehabbing right now and will get an opportunity at some point when he's healthy.

Those are six legit starters for the club. There are plenty of options who have spent time in Triple-A as well, like Drohan, Gasser, Coleman Crow and, of course, Logan Henderson. There are enough arms that trading either Drohan or Gasser wouldn't hurt the club much, while also giving the club an intriguing trade chip.

Drohan is 27 years old and has a 3.29 ERA in three appearances in the minors and a 5.40 ERA in two appearances in the majors. Gasser has a 4.09 ERA in three appearances in the minors this season and had a 3.18 ERA in two big league outings last year. Milwaukee could use a big bat and has enough pitching to try to make a move.