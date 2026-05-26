Brewers Should Cut Ties With Veteran, Bring Up Jett Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers should make a change as fast as possible.

Right now, the Brewers have someone on the bench who isn't giving the club anything offensively right now in Blake Perkins. He hasn't gotten a base hit since May 13 in 10 games played. Now, he didn't start and play the entire game in all of those games. A lot of his playing time comes in the form of being a late-game substitute. Still, he's 0-for-15 over his last 10 games played. Since the beginning of May, he has gone 1-for-22 in 14 games played.

Overall, Perkins has played in 31 games this season and is slashing .095/.186/.143 with a shockingly low .329 OPS. He has gone 6-for-63 with three doubles, seven RBIs, two stolen bases, and six walks.

Earlier in the season, it was necessary to keep him on the big league roster when Jackson Chourio was on the Injured List. That isn't the case any longer. Chourio is healthy and the club can consistently roll with him in center field, Jake Bauers in left field and Sal Frelick in right field with Garrett Mitchell coming off the bench. If Bauers' bat cools down, the Brewers could roll with Chourio in left field and Mitchell in center field.

The Brewers Need To Make A Change

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Blake Perkins (16) fields a double by New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the sixth inning of their game Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, the Brewers should give Perkins a chance to reset offensively down in Triple-A — or maybe even more on. In response, they should call up No. 3 prospect Jett Williams.

If the Brewers were to call up Williams, they could slot him in at third base and immediately upgrade the position. Plus, he can play center field as well. So, if the club ever needed outfield depth, they could easily slide him over.

The club should be good for the foreseeable future with Chourio, Bauers, Frelick and Mitchell, which is why it would be alright to demote Perkins for someone who primarily plays in the infield. But he does have that outfield experience as well, which makes him even more interesting.

Perkins plays well defensively. That is something he does have going for him. But he's giving the club nothing offensively. Sending him down and bringing up Williams would improve the offense without really impacting the outfield at all because the depth already is good in the majors.

Soon enough, Williams is going to be up in the majors with the Brewers. That promotion should be at some point very soon.