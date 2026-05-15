Brewers' Simple Explanation From Luis Rengifo on Recent Breakthrough

Luis Rengifo has given all Milwaukee Brewers fans and pundits, especially those of us who were wondering if he might be replaced by the trade deadline, a healthy dose of humility lately.

After batting .179 with a putrid .515 OPS in his first 32 games as a Brewer, Rengifo has multiple hits in each of his last three games, adding up to a 7-for-12 stretch. Even though all the hits were singles, he boosted his batting average to .220 and his OPS to .578.

Even if the overall numbers still aren't pretty, Rengifo has proven he can be one of the guys the Brewers want at the plate in a big spot when things are clicking. He explained how he's been able to turn things around after Thursday's game, and his explanation was somewhat absurdly simple.

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Rengifo: 'It's just focus'

May 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) celebrates with shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) and first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) after defeating the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“It’s just focus,” said Rengifo, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I’ve said before, this is a process. It’s a long season. You have to be consistent every single time. It feels good right now.

“It’s more mental. But you have to work. You have to stay (consistent) every time you come to the field.”

The Brewers brought Rengifo in on a one-year deal because he could theoretically stabilize third base, a position they'd left wide open by trading Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio to the Boston Red Sox in February.

When Rengifo is at his best, he's making a ton of contact and being a constant on-base threat. But his power numbers are down significantly from his peak (2022 through 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels), both in terms of slugging output and under-the-hood metrics.

So to really justify his value to the Brewers for the rest of the season, Rengifo will need to start driving the ball into gaps, and occasionally over the fence. No home runs in 35 games is certainly a bit of an indictment.

But if he keeps up this hot streak for a few more games, Rengifo will give us more reasons to believe he's the right third baseman for the job over the duration of his one-year deal.