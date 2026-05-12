Brewers Starting Rotation Still Not Getting Respect It Deserves

How good is the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation in comparison to its Major League Baseball peers?

That question was posed (and answered) by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller on Tuesday. Miller had the Brewers 10th out of the 30 teams in terms of starting pitching this season, presumably based on a combination of perceived talent and production.

"For a rotation with 10 wins, 10 quality starts and an MLB-best 10.2 K/9, 10th place feels kind of perfect for the Brewers," Miller wrote. "The reason it doesn't rank higher is that it hasn't been a particularly durable bunch, averaging 14.3 outs per start—hence the minimal supply of wins and quality starts. But Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison have been thriving, each with a sub-2.50 ERA."

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Miller shows why Brewers aren't given respect they deserve

May 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throw to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Miller all but admits he's not rating the Brewers properly, and he's probably not alone. Milwaukee has become a true pitching factory, but because the names change fairly consistently, the production will likely outweigh the placement in rankings like these.

Brewers starters are tied for seventh in fWAR thus far at 3.7. But they're also third in FIP and first in xERA, so one could make the case that they've been even better than their borderline-top-five stats would indicate.

Jacob Misiorowski could be the Cy Young Award winner if the season ended right now, and it's not like he doesn't have the stuff to capitalize on that promise. Harrison looks like a total steal, while Brandon Sproat, the other trade pickup of the offseason, is flashing plenty of promise.

Beyond that group, though, the talent pool remains deep. Chad Patrick is becoming a steady hand, while Logan Henderson reeks of potential. There's even more talent lurking at Triple-A/the major league bullpen in the form of Robert Gasser, Coleman Crow, and Shane Drohan.

Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester could return at some point, but it's not as though Milwaukee needs them to avoid a collapse.

Rankings of this kind are always more for the fan than they are for the impact on wins and losses. Whether the Brewers' rotation is better than the division-rival Chicago Cubs is immaterial compared to who wins the National League Central. However, it's a fun exercise that we're now playing into just as much as Bleacher Report is.