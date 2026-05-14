Brewers Struck Gold With MLB's New No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made

The Milwaukee Brewers officially have the No. 1 overall prospect in Major League Baseball.

On Wednesday, Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates graduated from prospect status. As a result, Milwaukee phenom Jesús Made took over the top spot officially.

Baseball has a new #1 prospect and it's Jesús Made ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/deXtdJfY0P — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 14, 2026

The Brewers Have The No. 1 Prospect In Baseball

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Think of how good the Brewers have been over the last few years. Milwaukee is excellent at identifying and developing young prospects. The most recent success stories have been Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski, among many others. But none reached the level Made has so far in his young career. Chourio was the closest. In 2024, Chourio was the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball behind Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles. Chourio actually was one spot ahead of Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who came in at No. 3. In 2024, Misiorowski was the No. 33 overall prospect in baseball.

Things have worked out for both and they are both superstars in Milwaukee. Soon enough, it will be Made's turn to show the big leagues what he can do.

Made is down in Double-A and is having an excellent season so far. He has played in 34 games and is slashing .257/.340/.400 with a .740 OPS, three homers, 20 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 18 walks, five doubles, three triples and 26 runs scored. He just turned 19 years old on May 8. He can play second base, shortstop, and third base.

We've already seen fellow Brewers prospect Cooper Pratt land a long-term extension this season. When Made gets closer to the big leagues, it would be wise for Milwaukee to do the same with him. He already looks like the real deal. Soon enough, Pratt will be in the majors and will likely take over at shortstop. Brice Turang is the best second baseman in baseball. If Made is able to make it up to the majors by the end of the 2026 season or beginning of the 2027 campaign, they could easily roll with him at third base with Pratt at shortstop and Turang at second base. Or, the club could shift Pratt over and open up shortstop for the No. 1 prospect in the game.

That's just thinking ahead, though. What's important right now is to give Made his flowers. He's officially the top prospect in baseball and he's certainly going to help this club out in the majors at some point.