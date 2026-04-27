Brewers' Struggling Offense Has Reached 27-Year Low Point

They may have picked up a win on Sunday, but the Milwaukee Brewers still have some boxes to check to prove that their late-April swoon is over.

Milwaukee picked up a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday to get back above .500 at 14-13. But they not only lost another series against Pittsburgh this weekend, their fourth of the month -- they kept their growing power outage going.

For the seventh consecutive game, the Brewers failed to hit a home run. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that drought is the club's longest since 1999, when Milwaukee somehow rattled off 13 games in a row without a round-tripper.

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Brewers' historic homerless streak has to end

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brice Turang was the last man to hit a long ball for the Brewers, sending a pitch 402 feet over the center field wall on Apr. 18 against the Miami Marlins. That shot came in the fifth inning, so Milwaukee's offense had gone 67 innings without a blast as of Monday.

There have been a couple of close calls, of course, with the most notable coming on Saturday, when this eighth-inning double against Pirates reliever Dennis Santana stayed in the park by inches and kept the game tied at three. Pittsburgh went on to win 6-3 in 10 innings.

Garrett Mitchell was thiiiiis close to giving the Brewers the lead and snapping their home run drought, which started Sunday in Miami.



Instead, this game is heading to the ninth tied, 3-3. pic.twitter.com/wTXuXmt4f4 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 26, 2026

This drought has the Brewers in a three-way tie for last place in Major League Baseball in the home run column. The other two teams are the Boston Red Sox, who just fired manager Alex Cora and most of his coaching staff, and the San Francisco Giants, who play in a much tougher ballpark than American Family Field and have endured their own offensive struggles.

Of course, as the Brewers are fielding a lineup each day without Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich, it's easy to project that a few more home runs might be in store once the entire squad is healthy.

But lack of home run power was everyone's projected Achilles' heel for this Brewers team both last year and this year, so a narrative has formed that could be tough to shake.