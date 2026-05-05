Brewers Stuck Playing Waiting Game After Quinn Priester Setback

The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly pulling Quinn Priester off his rehab assignment on Monday created the need for further explanation.

Priester, who was placed on the injured list before the season with a form of throracic outlet syndrome, made three rough rehab starts between April 22 and May 1. According to manager Pat Murphy, he experienced shoulder discomfort during the last of those starts, when his velocity was also down and his command completely amiss.

That caused the Brewers to place Priester back on the injured list on Monday, with no set timetable to return.

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Why shoulder pain is bad news at this stage

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He had some shoulder soreness," Murphy said, via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We felt like pulling him off right now was the best thing. To get here. He agreed. Get him here, get him looked at, get our [pitching] group on him."

Priester's injury was initially classified as a wrist issue that had been nagging him since late last season. Then, during spring training, a vascular specialist identified the thoracic outlet syndrome, which entailed a nerve issue that has now impacted the shoulder area as well.

If one is still looking for optimism, Murphy was at least able to provide some in his follow-up comments from Monday evening.

"Talked to him last night," Murphy said, per Hogg. "He's in a good spot. He feels like he's moving in the right direction. He doesn't feel like he's injured again in terms of long-term. He just feels like this is a setback. We're going to take some time to evaluate and work with him a little bit and talk to him and then get him back to a program where we build him up."

No two cases of thoracic outlet syndrome are the same when it come to major league pitchers, but any pitching-related injury these days seems to come with the stipulation that if things get worse, surgery might be needed.

The Brewers still seem hopeful that such a solution won't be necessary in Priester's case. But some meaningful progress will have to be made over the next handful of weeks to restore confidence that this injury won't derail Priester's season.