Brewers Suddenly Have Unexpected Offensive X-Factor

It seems like each year, the Milwaukee Brewers find some sort of significant breakout performance right when the team needs it the most.

Last year, the big example was Quinn Priester. The Brewers' rotation was disrupted by injuries left and right but Priester came to town in a trade with the Boston Red Sox and proceeded to have the best season of his professional career. Priester went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched. He was excellent, to say the least.

This season, the offense was the focal point early on. The Brewers have dealt with some pitching injuries, but there has been so much depth that there really hasn't been anything to worry about on the pitching side. On offense, there was a point when Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio were all on the Injured List at the same time. That's a lot of talent and firepower to make up for. Fortunately, Jake Bauers has been the breakout guy of the season so far for Milwaukee. He has now played in 38 games this season and is slashing .288/.361/.511 with an .872 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 16 walks, and 10 doubles in 39 games played. Bauers also has a nine-game hitting streak under his belt.

The Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Is Thriving

May 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jake Bauers (9) is greeted by designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

All in all, Bauers has been a monster for the Brewers and is in the middle of potentially the best stretch of baseball of his career to this point. He isn't just playing well for the Brewers right now. Instead, he's playing like one of the best first basemen in the league. In fact, he's one of four guys who have gotten significant time this season at first base to have at least a .360 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage, as shared by Just Baseball.

"The only 1B in MLB with at least a .360 OBP and .500 SLG: Ben Rice, Bryce Harper, Munetaka Murakami, Jake Bauers. What a season the Brewers’ 1st baseman is having!"

The only 1B in MLB with at least a .360 OBP and .500 SLG:



Ben Rice

Bryce Harper

Munetaka Murakami

Jake Bauers 💪



What a season the Brewers’ 1st baseman is having! pic.twitter.com/2DOeqdr9ke — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 19, 2026

Now that's just ridiculous. Last year, Bauers was a .235 hitter with seven homers and 28 RBIs on the season in general in 85 games played. Overall, he's a career .216 hitter in 652 games played. Now, he's playing at an elite level and the timing really couldn't have been better for Milwaukee. The Brewers lost a lot of offense early on. But Bauers and Brice Turang specifically stepped up and now Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich are all back. This team is only going to get better.