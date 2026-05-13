Brewers Teasing Major Role Change for Chad Patrick

One thing that is true about the Milwaukee Brewers is that they have a lot of pitching.

Right now, Milwaukee is missing two legit starters in Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester, but the losses haven't really impacted the club too much in the standings. Milwaukee earned its 23rd win of the season on Tuesday and now is seven games above .500 at 23-16.

Milwaukee's rotation is loaded with Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Sproat, Kyle Harrison, and Logan Henderson in the rotation right now. Also, Chad Patrick has gotten some opportunities in the rotation, but his role has also shifted to the bullpen at times. On Tuesday, Patrick made his ninth appearance of the season so far and came out of the bullpen for Milwaukee in the club's 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres. It was his second straight appearance out of the bullpen. His last start was on May 4.

This is going to be something to follow over the next few weeks. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers are considering a full-time shift for Patrick from the rotation to the bullpen.

The Brewers Seemingly Are Shifting Chad Patrick's Role

May 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chad Patrick (39) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Chad Patrick is on in relief once again. The Brewers are mulling a more permanent move to the bullpen for Patrick, whose stuff ticks up in relief. But no decision on that yet. They'll need a fifth starter again on Saturday in Minny," McCalvy wrote.

Patrick has been good out of the bullpen. He had another scoreless inning of work on Tuesday and now has a 3.06 ERA on the season in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

When Patrick has been in the rotation, he has been good. The only reason to move him to the bullpen is if either Woodruff or Priester is close to returning to the club. Milwaukee does have a ton of pitching depth, so they likely would be fine. Frankly, moving Patrick to the bullpen fully would give the club a multi-inning weapon.

The Brewers' bullpen has been good, but it's hard to deny the fact that it would be better if they consistently were getting Patrick out there. Two straight appearances out of the bullpen and McCalvy reporting that the club is considering a shift certainly seems like a step in that direction. Like he noted, nothing has been finalized at this time, but it does seem to be pretty clear that's the direction the club is going, barring another injury.