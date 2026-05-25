Brewers Top 15 Prospect Already Facing Uncertain Future in Milwaukee

As the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching depth has accumulated over the past two years, left-hander Robert Gasser has seen his opportunity window start to close.

Gasser, who underwent Tommy John surgery after a few excellent outings as a rookie in 2024, still ranks as the Brewers' No. 15 prospect in MLB Pipeline's updated rankings. But after his second disappointing major league outing of the year, he was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Once seen as a surefire piece of the Brewers' future rotation, Gasser finds himself at a crossroads. It won't be easy to work his way back into the picture, but the talent is still in there if he can access it more consistently.

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Why Gasser hasn't won job

May 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

During Gasser's earliest stint in the majors, his control was at its peak. He only struck out 16 batters in his 28 1/3 major league innings in 2024, but he also walked just one. In 14 major league innings since then, he's walked 10 batters. The minor-league numbers aren't quite so drastic, but Gasser turns 27 next week, so minor-league development matters less now than producing at the highest level.

On some teams, Gasser might get the chance to work through the kinks, but this Milwaukee team has too much young pitching depth. Not only are Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, and Brandon Sproat getting the chance to prove they belong in the rotation long-term, but Gasser has fallen behind Coleman Crow and maybe even Shane Drohan on the priority list.

What needs to change

If Gasser can get back to commanding four pitches, as he was in 2024, he'll have a chance to overcome his low-90s velocity and be a quality major league starter. If not, there's no guarantee he can be an effective bullpen arm in the low to mid 90s instead.

It will take another spate of injuries at this point for Gasser to get another shot this season, which is always possible in the modern era of starting pitching health. He just has to be locked and loaded for that second chance if it comes.