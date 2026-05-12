Brewers’ Trevor Megill Is Making Early Season Concerns Look Foolish

If you were in the cohort of Milwaukee Brewers fans worried about reliever Trevor Megill, you can let out a sigh of relief at this point.

Megill had a tough start to the 2026 season, to say the least. The veteran righty logged a 14.40 ERA and 5-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first six appearances of the season across five innings of work. Naturally, this led to an outcry and concerns that Megill wouldn't be able to help stabilize this bullpen throughout the 2026 season. Megill was demoted from his role as the club's closer, but he has completely turned his season around.

Over Megill's last nine appearances, he has allowed just one earned run in nine innings pitched to go along with an 11-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Simply put, Megill has been excellent recently and it has been exactly what the Brewers have needed. His overall ERA on the season so far is 5.79 across 15 appearances, but this doesn't tell the true story of his season. Sure, the beginning was tough, but he's pitching significantly better than how a 5.79 ERA sounds.

Brewers Reliever Trevor Megill Has Completely Turned Things Around

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) makes the out on a groundball by Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (not pictured) in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Right now, the Brewers have the seventh-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball, despite the fact that Megill's ERA is 5.79. Milwaukee's bullpen is a legit weapon and is just getting better.

Megill has been great and believe it or not, fellow reliever Aaron Ashby is actually leading the league with seven wins. On top of the bullpen taking a step in the right direction, the Brewers just got Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back into the lineup, so the offense is trending in the right direction as well. Milwaukee's rotation has been very good as well, even with Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester both on the Injured List. Essentially, the Brewers are simply playing good, all-around baseball.

Right now, Milwaukee is 22-16 and now is in second place in the National League Central. The Brewers are just 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division. Clubs in the National League Central had an early advantage over the Brewers due to injuries and the bullpen not firing on all cylinders early on. That isn't the case any longer. Milwaukee is trending up overall and looks like it's ready to make a run to try to win its fourth-straight National League Central title.